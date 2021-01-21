The Chiefs seemingly expect Mahomes (concussion) to be ready for Sunday's game against Buffalo, as he received the majority of first-team snaps during Thursday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes also took most of the snaps Wednesday, when he was initially listed as a full participant before the Chiefs downgraded him to LP in accordance with rules for the concussion protocol. He'll still need to pass through the final stages of the protocol to gain clearance for the AFC Championship Game, so it's possible the Chiefs list him as limited when they release their Thursday injury report.