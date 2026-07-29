Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Taking part in 11-on-11s

Mahomes (knee) is participating in 11-on-11 team drills during Wednesday's training camp practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared that Mahomes had been "cleared to participate fully" to begin training camp, and seeing the 30-year-old signal-caller now taking part in team drills affirms his tremendous recovery progress. That said, it still remains to be seen whether Mahomes has been cleared for game action, be that in the preseason or Week 1 against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14. Mahomes has stated that his aim is to be ready for the start of the regular season.