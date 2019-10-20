Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team encouraged by second opinion
The second opinion Mahomes recently received for his dislocated right kneecap "went well," but the Chiefs have yet to establish a firm timeline for the quarterback's return to game action, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
While the team has remained fairly mum on Mahomes' injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the reigning MVP could return "in three weeks, if not sooner." Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested that Mahomes' timeline has been estimated at around 3-to-5 weeks, with the signal-caller expected back no later than the Dec. 1 game against the Raiders. Whenever Mahomes is cleared to start again, Teope notes that it'll hinge on how the 24-year-old proceeds through a slate of rehab work and follow-up evaluations. Matt Moore is expected to step in for Mahomes as the starting quarterback beginning with the Week 8 matchup with Green Bay.
