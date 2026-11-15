In addition to the Chiefs team doctors reviewing Mahomes' (throwing) elbow scans, the team sought further feedback from renowned doctors from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After getting second and third opinions from Dr. Vincent Key (the Royals' head team physician) and Dr. Keith Meister (the Rangers' team physician and orthopedic consultant), it was determined that Mahomes had suffered a muscle strain as well as what a source described as "a very small sprain of his UCL." Per Schefter's report, all of the doctors believed that it was safe for Mahomes play through the issue, despite the fact that the star QB was sore and continued receiving treatment throughout this week. In any case, Mahomes was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday, and approaches Sunday's game against the Falcons -- which is in line to be the Chiefs debut of trade deadline acquisition WR Josh Downs -- without an injury designation, thus confirming his Week 10 availability.