Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Team still gathering info on injury
Coach Andy Reid relayed Friday that the Chiefs are still gathering information pertaining to Mahomes' dislocated right kneecap, BJ Kissel of the team's official site reports.
The Chiefs haven't revealed an official for Mahomes' return to action, but Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both report that a three-week absence is likely a best-case scenario for the quarterback's return to action. For now, Matt Moore is the Chiefs' top healthy signal-caller, though Reid mentioned the possibility of Kyle Shurmur receiving a promotion from the practice squad. Meanwhile, veteran Chad Henne (ankle) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until after Week 8.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: MRI confirms dislocated kneecap•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected to miss time•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Suffers dislocated kneecap•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Out with knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Exits after QB sneak•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws three touchdown passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...