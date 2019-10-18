Coach Andy Reid relayed Friday that the Chiefs are still gathering information pertaining to Mahomes' dislocated right kneecap, BJ Kissel of the team's official site reports.

The Chiefs haven't revealed an official for Mahomes' return to action, but Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both report that a three-week absence is likely a best-case scenario for the quarterback's return to action. For now, Matt Moore is the Chiefs' top healthy signal-caller, though Reid mentioned the possibility of Kyle Shurmur receiving a promotion from the practice squad. Meanwhile, veteran Chad Henne (ankle) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until after Week 8.