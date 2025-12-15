Mahomes (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes will miss the remainder of the season, and his recovery could stretch into the 2026 regular season. He was hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chargers, which eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention. Gardner Minshew will take over under center for the Chiefs in Week 16 against the Titans.