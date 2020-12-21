Mahomes completed 26 of 47 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints. He also rushed for 37 yards on seven carries.

His passing yardage total was below his usual standards, and he committed two fumbles (losing one) while facing consistent pressure from the New Orleans pass rush, but Mahomes still picked his spots and threw at least three TDs for the sixth time this season. He'll take a scintillating 36:5 TD:INT into Week 16's meeting with a Falcons secondary that just gave up 390 yards to Tom Brady.