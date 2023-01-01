Mahomes completed 29 of 42 passes for 328 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also rushed four times for eight yards.

The final numbers were par for the course for Mahomes, but the way he got there was a bit different from the norm. Kadarius Toney actually served as the receiving yardage leader for Kansas City on the afternoon, while Jerick McKinnon (six, three yards) and Blake Bell (17 yards) were on the receiving end of Mahomes' touchdown passes. Mahomes' three scoring tosses pushed him to 40 on the season -- the second-highest total of his career -- and served as his fourth straight multi-touchdown tally. The Chiefs remained alive for the top seed in the AFC with Sunday's win, so Mahomes and his diverse array of skill-position weapons project to be deployed as usual in a Week 18 divisional road matchup against the Raiders.