Mahomes completed 27 of 39 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mahomes was clicking early against the Cardinals' defense, capping off the opening possession of the game with an eight-yard touchdown toss to Travis Kelce. The prolific signal-caller would go on to add a 22-yard scoring toss to Kelce shortly before the end of the first half, and he capped off his scoring strikes with an 18-yarder to Xavier Worthy in which the speedy receiver sped up the right sideline. Mahomes now has consecutive 300-yard efforts and has accomplished the feat in three of the past four games, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 12 showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills on Thanksgiving Night.