Mahomes completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 241 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing three times for 20 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Denver.

Mahomes turned in one of the worst single-game performances of his illustrious career after being responsible for three of his team's five turnovers in Sunday's upset loss. It was also the first time this season that the superstar quarterback was held without a touchdown. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the last time Mahomes threw multiple interceptions in a game this season (Week 4 vs. NYJ), he bounced back by completing 76 percent of his passes the following week against Minnesota. Mahomes will attempt to repeat that sequence as Kansas City prepares to head overseas to face the Dolphins in London next Sunday.