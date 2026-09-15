Mahomes completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 23 yards and another score in the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday night. He also recovered two fumbles.

Making good on his long-standing pledge to be available for Monday night's game following last December's season-ending knee injury, Mahomes endured a cold start from a statistical standpoint while completing only two of his first 10 passes. However, the two-time regular-season MVP capped off Kansas City's first drive of the season with a 15-yard touchdown run that allayed any fears about his health, and which he punctuated with a dive into the end zone. Mahomes also picked up the pace through the air after his ragged start, and he ended up connecting with Rashee Rice (13 yards) and Kenneth Walker (two yards) for his pair of scoring tosses. The one major blemish on the veteran signal-caller's night came when he air-mailed a pass into the middle of the field early in the second half that was picked off by Brandon Jones at the Chiefs' 29-yard line and set up a Denver field goal. Now with a solid victory over a talented division rival under his belt, Mahomes and the Chiefs head into a Week 2 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday night with plenty of momentum.