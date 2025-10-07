Mahomes completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 318 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking six carries for 60 yards and another score in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

The highlight that will make the rounds for Mahomes following Monday's loss will unfortunately be the interception he threw at the Jaguars' one-yard line that LB Devin Lloyd returned 99 yards the other way for a touchdown. The Chiefs' signal-caller had a strong fantasy night aside from his blunder in the third quarter, eclipsing the 300-yard mark as a passer for the first time this season. Mahomes also finished as Kansas City's leading rusher while scoring his third touchdown on the ground in five starts, just one shy of his career-best mark of four set back in 2022. The 29-year-old will have to move past Monday's sloppy loss in order to prepare for another primetime showdown in Week 6 when the Chiefs host the Lions on Sunday Night Football.