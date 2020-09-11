Mahomes completed 24 of 32 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday.

Although the defending champs put up a typical point total for their high-powered offense, it wasn't exactly a trademark Mahomes performance. The 2018 league MVP was highly efficient while completing 75.0 percent of his passes, but he averaged a relatively modest 6.6 yards per attempt and put up his third-lowest yardage total for a game in which he played all four quarters thus far in his career. Mahomes also notably didn't have an official rushing attempt for the first time since Week 11 of last season against the Chargers. In what may be a harbinger of a more run-heavy offense this season, Andy Reid opted to give rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire a robust 25 carries in his NFL debut, but Mahomes still found a way to reward fantasy managers by firing a trio of passing scores to Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill. The prolific gunslinger and his teammates will now have extended time to gear up for a Week 2 divisional showdown against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 20.