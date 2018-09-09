Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws four touchdowns against Chargers
Mahomes completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 256 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers. He also had five carries for 21 yards.
Expectations are high for Mahomes from a real life and fantasy perspective, and at least for one week, he delivered in a big way. He hooked up with speedster Tyreek Hill early and often, as the duo connected seven times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. About the only negative from Mahomes' fantasy performance was that he was not able to get star tight end Travis Kelce involved (just one catch on six targets for six yards), although one wouldn't expect that to be any sort of trend. The young quarterback will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh next week.
