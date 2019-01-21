Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws three touchdown passes
Mahomes completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Patriots. He also carried two times for 11 yards in the 37-31 overtime loss.
Mahomes struggled at times, posting a completion rate of just 52 percent as his team went scoreless into halftime. He hit several big plays in the second half, adding touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams (two) as he brought his team all the way back to force overtime. It was an improved performance over Mahomes' playoff debut a week ago, but unfortunately his outstanding season will come to an end at this juncture. He lit the league up for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season, solidifying himself as the top fantasy quarterback heading into the 2019 campaign.
