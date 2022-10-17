Mahomes completed 25 of 40 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills. He added 21 rushing yards on four carries.

It was another back-and-forth battle between the two AFC powerhouses, but after Josh Allen led a TD drive and left just one a minute on the clock in the fourth quarter, Mahomes wasn't able to answer back, instead throwing his second INT of the afternoon. The superstar QB had only been picked off twice through five games coming into Sunday, and he's tossed multiple TDs in five of six games so far in 2022. Mahomes will look to be sharper, and get back in the win column, in a Week 7 clash with the 49ers.