Mahomes said Monday he doesn't expect his high-ankle sprain to impact his availability for OTAs, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes aggravated his lingering ankle injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-35 win over the Eagles, but that hurdle didn't prevent him from earning his second career Super Bowl MVP title, which he pairs with the 2022 regular season MVP honors. It's encouraging that 27-year-old aims to be 100 percent by the start of this spring's offseason program, indicating the aggravation didn't carry significant complications. It will be interesting to monitor the Chiefs' personnel decisions this offseason, as key skill-position players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Jerick McKinnon are impending free agents, but regardless of how things shake out Mahomes is a lock to come off the board as one of the elite fantasy options at quarterback in 2023.