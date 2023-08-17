Coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes and the Chiefs' starters will play the first half of Saturday's preseason contest in Arizona, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Mahomes played only the opening drive of Kansas City's preseason opener despite Reid noting that he was in line to play the first quarter, so it's possible the reigning Super Bowl MVP could once again handle less reps than expected. The plan, according to Reid, is for the second and third teams to play during the third and fourth quarters, at which point Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun would get chances to line up under center.