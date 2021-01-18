Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mahomes (concussion) "will be ok" in reference to his toe injury, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes was evaluated in the medical tent due to a toe injury in the first quarter of the AFC divisional-round win over the Browns, but he managed to tough out the issue before later suffering a concussion in the third quarter. Reid responded with less direct optimism when asked about Mahomes' chances of being able to practice prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, saying "that's for [the medical staff] to decide," per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. In order to suit up against Buffalo, Mahomes will first need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for concussions, the final phase of which includes meeting with an independent neurologist, but it sounds like he'll at least have his mobility intact if given the green light to play.