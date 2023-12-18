Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Kansas City was down 14-10 at halftime, but Mahomes shifted into high gear in the third quarter, leading his team on three scoring drives that included a six-yard TD pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Neither pick can be blamed on Mahomes, either -- one was a result of a bobbled pass by Kadarius Toney, while the other saw rookie linebacker Marte Mapu rip the ball away from Noah Gray. It's only the fourth time this season Mahomes has thrown for more than 300 yards, and the first since Week 7. He'll look to produce big numbers again in Week 16 against a Raiders defense he racked up 298 yards and two TDs against in their first meeting this year.