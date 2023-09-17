Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars. He added 30 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Mahomes celebrated his 28th birthday by leading the Chiefs to their first win of the season. He gave Kansas City a 7-3 lead with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore in the final minute of the first half, then found returning favorite target Travis Kelce (knee) for a nine-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half. Mahomes showed off his signature mix of elusiveness, creativity and arm strength to seal the victory, sidestepping the pass rush before converting a 3rd-and-6 with a 54-yard pass to Moore as Kansas City ran out the clock on the final drive. Kansas City's entire passing game looked much smoother with Kelce back in the fold, and the sky's the limit for Mahomes in Week 3 against Chicago defense that's allowed a 4:0 TD:INT to the combination of Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield.