Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tops 400 yards in win
Mahomes completed 30 of 44 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.
No Tyreek Hill (collarbone), no problem for Mahomes, who fired all of his TD strikes in a huge second quarter, hitting Demarcus Robinson in the end zone twice and Travis Kelce and rookie Mecole Hardman once each during the barrage. All four scores went for 27 yards or longer, but the Kansas City offense was uncharacteristically quiet the rest of the game. Mahomes will need to stay sharp in Week 3 when the Chiefs host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
