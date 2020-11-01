Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Mahomes came out of the gate on fire, completing all five of his passes for 85 yards on the opening drive, which he capped with a 30-yard touch-pass touchdown to Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs needed a fake punt to keep their next drive alive, but Mahomes took advantage of the successful trick play with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on the very next play. That hot start was only the tip of the iceberg for the superstar quarterback, who added touchdowns to Travis Kelce (three yards), Demarcus Robinson (26) and Hill again (41) before handing off to backup Chad Henne for mop-up duty. Mahomes matched his passing touchdown total from the previous three games combined while throwing more than two touchdowns for only the third time this season. He's capable of heating up in a hurry, though, and will look to build on this effort in Week 9 against the Panthers.