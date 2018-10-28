Mahomes completed 24 of 34 passes for 303 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 30-23 win over Denver.

Mahomes started and ended cold, but tore up the field in the second and third quarters, where he was particularly adept at finding Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce on opponent mismatches. Late in the second quarter, for instance, he smartly found Watkins matched up on a linebacker and uncorked a 13-yard strike on an out-and-in for a touchdown. That chemistry might be important depending on the health of Tyreek Hill, who left the game with a groin injury. Mahomes did throw an ill-advised interception in the second half, his sixth in the past four games, and protecting the football will be important against a pesky Cleveland defense next Sunday. That said, Mahomes is producing at a level that is more than enough to make up for the occasional blip of mortality.