Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses three scores
Mahomes completed 23 of his 40 pass attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks. He also added three carries for 33 yards.
Mahomes wasn't particularly efficient as he averaged only 6.8 yards per attempt, but still put up a strong performance on the strength of his three scores. He added to his list of highlight reel touchdowns when he found Charcandrick West on the run midway through the third quarter for a 25-yard touchdown. He also chipped in 33 rushing yards -- his third-highest total of the season -- and is now approaching 300 yards on the ground for the season. With the AFC West still up for grabs, Mahomes enters Week 17 against the Raiders needing only two passing scores to cross the 50-touchdown threshold.
