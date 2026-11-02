Mahomes completed 30 of 41 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos. He added six rushing yards on two carries.

The two-time MVP tossed TDs in each of the first three quarters, including a four-yard toss to Noah Gray in the third that gave Kansas City a 24-13 lead, but Mahomes got shut out of the end zone over the final 15 minutes as Denver staged a comeback. It was the second three-touchdown performance of the season for Mahomes as well as his second 300-yard effort, after he threw for 382 yards and three scores against the Colts in Week 2. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 9 against a Jets defense that's allowed three straight quarterbacks to produce at least three TDs against it.