Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for one yard.

Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 48-yard gain on Kansas City's first offensive play to set up a Kenneth Walker rushing touchdown before linking up with Walker for a five-yard touchdown pass on the next drive to give the Chiefs a lead they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game. The star quarterback was intercepted later in the first half but bounced back with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kelce in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs pulled away from the offensively challenged Dolphins. Mahomes will take a 3-0 record and 7:2 TD:INT into a Week 4 road game against the Raiders.