Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 26-10 win over the Patriots. He also rushed eight times for 28 yards.

Mahomes didn't light up the box score like usual, but he still managed a couple scores against the well-coached New England defense. However, neither of the quarterback's touchdown tosses actually traveled past the line of scrimmage, as both were six-yard, shovel-style scores in the second half. To his credit, though, Mahomes also made an impact on the ground, boosting his production overall. While it wasn't a vintage performance from Mahomes, he'll still be pleased by maintaining his team's unbeaten record and his turnover-free start. Next up is a divisional clash with the Raiders in Week 5.