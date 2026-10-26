Mahomes completed 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks. He added two rushing attempts for 14 yards.

Mahomes was picked off in the second quarter and remarkably recovered his own fumble in a pile of bodies to avoid a second turnover in the third quarter, setting up a Harrison Butker field goal on the next play for the Chiefs' only points of the night. This was the first start in Mahomes' career during which Kansas City failed to reach the red zone, and he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two games since KC's Week 5 bye. Seattle's defense dominated while Kansas City struggled to move the ball in the absence of No. 1 WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), whom the Chiefs will hope to get back for a Week 8 road game against the Broncos.