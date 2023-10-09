Mahomes completed 31 of 41 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over Minnesota.

The Kansas City passing game had trouble getting going in the first half, but Mahomes cranked it up in the third quarter and hit Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce (ankle) for scores to break open a 13-13 tie. The perennial MVP candidate has tossed multiple touchdowns in four of five games to begin the season, leading to a 10:4 TD:INT, and Mahomes could be poised for a huge performance in Week 6 against a Broncos secondary that's already coughed up two four-TD performances to quarterbacks this season.