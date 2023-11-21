Mahomes completed 24 of 43 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also rushed six times for 38 yards.

Mahomes' final line would have been appreciably different had Marquez Valdes-Scantling not failed to bring in a perfectly thrown bomb on a post pattern with 1:50 remaining which would have likely sealed a victory for Kansas City. As it was, Mahomes was surprisingly limited throughout the night by an Eagles defense that has had trouble defending the pass most of the season, averaging a season-low 4.1 yards per attempt on his way to a season-worst yardage total. Mahomes did connect with Justin Watson and Travis Kelce for three- and four-yard scoring tosses, respectively, in the first half, giving the talented signal-caller his seventh multi-touchdown tally of the campaign. Mahomes will now turn his sights to a Week 12 divisional road battle against a Raiders team playing much more inspired football under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.