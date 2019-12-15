Mahomes completed 27 of 34 passes for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 23-3 win over Denver. He added 11 yards on three carries.

Sunday's conditions were wet and sloppy as snow moved through Arrowhead Stadium throughout the game. Coupled with a dinged-up hand, Mahomes could have been excused if he put together a clunker against the Broncos, but he put aside any such notions early with a 41-yard dart for a touchdown to Tyreek Hill to cap the Chiefs' opening drive. The junior passer routinely bought time during the game and found his weapons over the middle. He actually put together his second-best completion percentage of the season despite the muck. Next up is a Bears defense that entered the week eighth-best in the league in opponent passer rating at 86.1.