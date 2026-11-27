Mahomes completed 16 of 29 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for two yards in the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday. He also fumbled twice but recovered on each occasion.

Like Josh Allen, Mahomes didn't come close to putting up his typical caliber of production in the poor weather conditions Thursday, although the latter was at least relatively efficient compared to his opposite number. However, Mahomes failed to throw at least one touchdown pass for the first time in five games, and his yardage total was his second-lowest of the campaign. Mahomes will look to bounce back in what will be an appreciably better environment for offense during a Week 13 road matchup against the Rams next Thursday night.