Mahomes completed 34 of 45 pass attempts for 348 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Raiders. He contributed 16 more yards on four rushing attempts.

Mahomes stat line would suggest that he was able to carve up the Raiders' secondary with ease -- as he does to many defenses around the league -- but the Chiefs' phenom was consistently evading pressure from Oakland's front. The 25-year-old's supernatural ability to throw the ball across his body with an off-balanced stance to avoid would-be tacklers was put on display on a multitude of occasions, almost always resulting in the ball hitting his receiver in the hands for big chunk gains. The only noticeable blemish was a red-zone interception that was likely the result of Demarcus Robinson breaking the wrong direction on what should have been an out pattern. Mahomes capped off another clutch victory with a two-minute drill to put his squad up for good against a formidable Oakland team. The stellar outing put the signal caller above the 3,000-yard mark for the year. Next up for Mahomes and the Chiefs is a showdown between potential MVP candidates when they travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.