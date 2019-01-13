Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Uses his wheels to score
Mahomes connected on 27 or 41 passes for 278 yards during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts. He added eight yards and a touchdown on three carries.
The numbers weren't as mind-meltingly insane as some others Mahomes put up during this season's MVP campaign, but several of the throws were as the sophomore passer seemed to break the will of the Colts at times with a handful of truly ridiculous passes from a variety of arm angles. When it came to actually getting in on some of the scoring fun, Mahomes did his damage with his legs, rolling out, pumping, and diving for the corner of the end zone for a four-yard score just before halftime. The Colts tried to respond with a score right before the half, missed the field goal, and the Chiefs pumped the brakes a little bit in the second half while nursing multi-score leads. Next up for Mahomes is either the Patriots or Chargers and he figures to get a favorable matchup either way. He completed a combined 63.9 percent of his passes for 851 yards, 10 touchdowns and two picks in three games against those teams this season.
