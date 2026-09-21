Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for 17 yards in the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Mahomes put together a pristine final line that saw the multi-time MVP generate elite numbers while connecting with seven different targets. Two of Mahomes' most trusted options Sunday night were tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kenneth Walker, but he also recorded a total of 13 completions to wideouts Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton and Xavier Worthy, the latter who was also on the receiving end of one of Mahomes' three scoring strikes. The other two TD tosses went to Travis Kelce (13 yards) and Jalen Royals (one yard), and Mahomes' passing yardage total was his highest regular-season tally since Week 7 of the 2023 season. Mahomes will be teed up for another potentially rewarding performance when the Chiefs visit the winless Dolphins next Sunday.