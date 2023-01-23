Coach Andy Reid relayed Monday that it has yet to be determined whether Mahomes -- who is dealing with a high right ankle sprain -- will practice Wednesday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

In terms of the QB's potential availability for the Chiefs' first on-field work of the week, Reid noted, "as far as the reps, I'll have to see how he feels as we get ready for practice." For his part, Mahomes plans to play in Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Bengals, with Reid indicating that the team plans to "take it day by day" with the franchise signal-caller. Unless Mahomes is able to practice fully by the end of the week, however, he figures to head into the weekend with an official injury designation.