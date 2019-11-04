Though Mahomes (knee) is trending in the right direction, the Chiefs will continue to proceed deliberately this week while they assess the QB's chances of returning to action in Week 10, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There's an obvious downside to rushing the star QB back to action, so if there's any concerns that he's not quite ready, or might be more susceptible to a setback should he return in haste, it wouldn't surprise us to see the team err on the side of caution. Additionally, Matt Moore's solid play in relief of Mahomes makes such an approach even more feasible. We should get a better idea of Mahomes' odds of returning this weekend once it's revealed who takes first-team QB reps at practice Wednesday.