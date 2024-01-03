Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The Chiefs are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs regardless of how all the Week 18 games play out, so Mahomes and some other key starters will be rested while little is at stake in the regular-season finale. Blaine Gabbert is slated to make his first start of the season Sunday in Mahomes' stead, but he may not have his full complement of weapons available.