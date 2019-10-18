Mahomes (kneecap) could be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, but the Chiefs will seek a second opinion on the injury before establishing a formal timeline for the quarterback's return, a source tells Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star.

In the wake of Mahomes' initial MRI revealing that he suffered a dislocated right kneecap in Thursday's win over the Broncos, varying reports have surfaced regarding a projected recovery timetable. While Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that the reigning MVP would be out for as few as three games, the Associated Press suggested Mahomes could be out for 4-to-6 weeks. Mellinger's report puts Mahomes' timeline somewhere between the two extremes, leaving the possibility open that the signal-caller may be ready to go as soon as Nov. 18 against the Chargers in Mexico City. The Chiefs are unlikely to offer more clarity on Mahomes' situation until the results of the second opinion are made available.