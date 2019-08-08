Mahomes is slated to start Saturday night's preseason opener against the Bengals, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Per coach Andy Reid, the team's QB rotation for the contest will mimic the rotation that's been used during training camp. Mahomes will therefore be followed by Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton. It remains to be seen how much action Mahomes sees Saturday, but we suspect it won't be extensive.

