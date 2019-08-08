Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will head QB rotation Saturday
Mahomes is slated to start Saturday night's preseason opener against the Bengals, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Per coach Andy Reid, the team's QB rotation for the contest will mimic the rotation that's been used during training camp. Mahomes will therefore be followed by Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton. It remains to be seen how much action Mahomes sees Saturday, but we suspect it won't be extensive.
More News
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Working on footwork•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Throws three touchdown passes•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Uses his wheels to score•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Joins elite company•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Tosses three scores•
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Solid but unspectacular in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...
-
TE Preview: Busts
It's hard to fill the tight end spot in Fantasy. Don't make things harder on yourself by targeting...
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...