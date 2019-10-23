Play

Mahomes (kneecap) will practice in some capacity Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes dislocated the patella in his right knee last Thursday, and he already appears to be making progress in his recovery. The star signal-caller will attempt to throw the ball and participate in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Coach Andy Reid also confirmed Wednesday that Mahomes' rehab has been "full steam ahead," per Taylor. While Mahomes has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, it still appears likely that he'll be forced to miss some time while focusing on injury rehab. As such, Matt Moore will receive the majority of snaps in practice and prepare to start Week 8, but Mahomes' progress will be worth monitoring as the week continues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories