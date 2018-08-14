Coach Andy Reid relayed Tuesday that Mahomes will play the first half of Friday's exhibition game against the Falcons, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Mahomes, who will be working with the team's first-team offense in the game, should thus be in line for an uptick in attempts and yardage after completing five of seven passes for 33 yards in limited action in the Chiefs' preseason opener. The 2017 first-rounder is locked in as his team's franchise QB, following the offseason departure of Alex Smith. Though Kansas City's 2018 offense should feature a healthy dose of running back Kareem Hunt, Mahomes has the arm strength and weapons (notably Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce) to make a notable fantasy impact in his first year as a pro starter.