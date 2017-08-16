Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will play third quarter Saturday
Mahomes will play the third quarter during the Chiefs' second preseason game Saturday against the Bengals, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Mahomes will be at the helm for one quarter of Saturday's preseason contest as he looks to beat out Tyler Bray for the backup job at quarterback behind Alex Smith. The first-rounder out of Texas Tech completed seven of nine passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in the opener against San Francisco, while Bray's interception helps Mahomes' case for the No. 2 spot. Smith and the first team will play the entire first half Saturday.
