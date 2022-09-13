Mahomes said Tuesday that his left wrist was a little sore following Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, but he feels better now and isn't in any jeopardy of missing Thursday's Week 2 matchup with the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Mahomes injured the wrist early in Sunday's contest and then had it taped up, but the extra bandaging didn't seem to hinder his play, as he completed 30 of 39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns during the blowout win. The Chiefs are listing Mahomes on their Week 2 injury report while he continues to receive treatment for the wrist, but he was estimated as a full participant Monday, and head coach Andy Reid said the franchise quarterback will be a "full go" for Tuesday's practice session, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. With that in mind, Mahomes isn't in line to carry a designation into Thursday's contest, and fantasy managers shouldn't have much hesitation about including him in lineups for what could be one of the higher-scoring matchups of Week 2.