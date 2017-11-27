Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Will remain in backup role Sunday
Mahomes will remain in a backup role during Sunday's game against the Jets after head coach Andy Reid reiterated that Alex Smith was the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
While some members of the Chiefs' fan base may be clamoring for a change under center after the team lost for the fifth time in six games in Week 12 against Buffalo, Smith isn't completely at fault for Kansas City's demise. Though Smith, who threw 11 touchdowns against no interceptions to key the Chiefs' 5-0 start, has seen his performance taper off dramatically ever since, he's still been adequate over the last six contests, completing 63 percent of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and four interceptions. With the Chiefs still holding a one-game edge in the AFC West, Reid isn't ready to pull the plug on the battled-tested Smith in favor of the talented, but unproven Mahomes. It still looks like the rookie first-round pick, who was highly impressive in the preseason, may have to wait until 2018 before he gets a fair shake as starter.
