Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes will get a week of rest with the Chiefs already having secured the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, allowing Chad Henne to draw the start. Reid said he'll sit some of the Chiefs' other key regulars as well, so players like Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Travis Kelce and Chris Jones also seem destined to miss the regular-season finale as the Chiefs prioritize health above all else heading into the postseason.