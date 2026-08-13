Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Won't play in preseason opener

Mahomes (knee) won't play in Kansas City's preseason opener against the Rams on Saturday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Mahomes has been progressing well in his recovery from a torn ACL that was surgically repaired in December. He has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills, but the Chiefs don't have much incentive to rush the star quarterback's return to game action. Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun will suit up at quarterback Saturday. Mahomes continues to target the Sept. 14 regular-season opener against the Broncos as his return date.