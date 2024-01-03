With the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, Mahomes won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As a result, Blaine Gabbert is slated to start Kansas City's regular season finale, with the team also likely to rest some other key players this weekend in addition to Mahomes. The star QB's next opportunity to see game action will thus occur in the Chiefs' playoff opener against an opponent to be determined.