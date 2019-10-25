Mahomes (kneecap) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes made a valiant effort this week, returning to practice in a limited capacity. He even "was moving around better" during individual drills Thursday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. As expected, though, Mahomes will be among the Chiefs' inactives Sunday, as he's facing, at minimum, a three-week recovery. In his place, Matt Moore will direct the offense.